Mission Pastor Pleads Not Guilty to Sexual Assault Charges
WESLACO – A Rio Grande Valley pastor accused of aggravated assault pleaded not guilty.
Authorities arrested 52-year-old Melquisedec Chan in April.
He worked at a church in Mission. A member of that congregation reported the abuse.
Chan’s next court date is Dec. 5.
Watch the video above for more information.
More News
News Video
-
Local health authority weighs in on masks
-
Humane Society of the U.S. advises the public to not buy kangaroos
-
Brownsville representative for State Board of Education requests cancelation of STAAR test
-
Consumer Reports: The truth about credit score apps
-
Trial date for Mercedes murder suspects postponed