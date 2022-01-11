x

Mission Pastor Pleads Not Guilty to Sexual Assault Charges

3 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Friday, October 19 2018 Oct 19, 2018 October 19, 2018 9:38 PM October 19, 2018 in News

WESLACO – A Rio Grande Valley pastor accused of aggravated assault pleaded not guilty.

Authorities arrested 52-year-old Melquisedec Chan in April.

He worked at a church in Mission. A member of that congregation reported the abuse.

Chan’s next court date is Dec. 5.

