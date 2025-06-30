Mission Police Department welcomes first-ever emotional support dog

The Mission Police Department introduced its newest — and furriest — officer on Monday.

Milo is a trained emotional support dog who is now part of the department’s K9 unit.

The poodle completed police training, and excels in communication, emotional support and de-escalation scenarios, according to a news release.

“His presence will be vital to enhancing the department’s mental health response initiatives and offering comfort in high-stress situations for both officers and members of the community,” the news release stated.

Milo is the department’s first emotional support dog for the department. He was donated to the department by the Ric Brown Funeral Home.