Mission police seeking vehicle theft suspect

The Mission Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect in a vehicle theft.

According to a news release, a report was filed on Saturday, Sept. 23 in reference to a stolen 2020 GMC Sierra Elevation.

Police released a photo of the suspect, who is believed to be a Hispanic male in his late 30s or early 40s, the release stated.

Those with any information on the theft are urged to contact Mission police at 956-584-5025.