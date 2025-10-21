Mission woman found guilty of sexually assaulting 14-year-old teen

Patricia Mendez. Photo credit: Hidalgo County

A 50-year-old Mission woman was found guilty of sexually assaulting a teen who was identified as a friend of her child, according to a news release.

Patricia Mendez was sentenced on Monday to 40 years in prison on charges of indecency with a child and sexual assault of a child, the news release added.

One other person is in custody in connection with the assault.

According to the news release, the investigation began in September 2020 when a sexual assault report was made against Mendez and 38-year-old Julio Jacob Iglesias.



Julio Jacob Iglesias. Photo credit: Hidalgo County

The 14-year-old victim was identified as a close friend of Mendez’s child during the trial. According to the news release, the teen was at Mendez’s home to spend the night with her child on May 2020 when the assault happened.

“The report was made three months later, after the child was admitted to the hospital for suicidal ideations stemming from the abuse,” the news release said.

“The jury’s verdict sends a clear message that those who prey on our most vulnerable will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” Hidalgo County District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios said in a statement. “The sentence reflects the seriousness of the crime and our community’s unwavering commitment to protecting our innocent children.”

The investigation was conducted by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and the Palmview Police Department, with the cooperation of the Hidalgo and Starr County Children’s Advocacy Center, the release added.

Iglesias is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing in connection with the assault on Nov. 3, 2025. Records show he is currently out on a $17,500 cash surety bond.