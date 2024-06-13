Mississippi State's McCowan, Schaefer earn SEC awards

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

Mississippi State center Teaira McCowan has been voted the Associated Press' Southeastern Conference player of the year and Vic Schaefer is the SEC coach of the year.

The 16-member media panel made McCowan a unanimous first-team all-SEC selection. She was joined on the squad by Mississippi State teammate Anriel Howard. Other first-team all-SEC picks included Texas A&M's Chennedy Carter, Missouri's Sophie Cunningham and Georgia's Caliya Robinson.

Fifth-ranked Mississippi State won the SEC regular-season title and is the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament starting Wednesday at Greenville, South Carolina.

Kentucky freshman Rhyne Howard was named the SEC newcomer of the year and also earned second-team all-SEC honors along with teammate Maci Morris. The second team also includes Tennessee's Rennia Davis, Arkansas' Chelsea Dungee and South Carolina's Tyasha Harris.

