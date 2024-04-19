Moda y Belleza: Realizan concurso de belleza en Mission Event Center
North America Triple Title Pageant realizará este domingo 21 de abril un concurso de belleza en el Mission Event Center.
Jumairy Campos, representante de Pharr, y Kiara García, concursante, visitan las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para hacer la invitación a la comunidad del Valle.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
