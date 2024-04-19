x

Moda y Belleza: Realizan concurso de belleza en Mission Event Center

4 hours 47 minutes 19 seconds ago Friday, April 19 2024 Apr 19, 2024 April 19, 2024 3:41 PM April 19, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

North America Triple Title Pageant realizará este domingo 21 de abril un concurso de belleza en el Mission Event Center. 

Jumairy Campos, representante de Pharr, y Kiara García, concursante, visitan las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para hacer la invitación a la comunidad del Valle. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days