x

Monday, April 21, 2025: Early thunderstorms, highs in the 80s

Monday, April 21, 2025: Early thunderstorms, highs in the 80s
5 hours 28 minutes 32 seconds ago Monday, April 21 2025 Apr 21, 2025 April 21, 2025 11:05 AM April 21, 2025 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days