Monday April 28, 2025 Breezy and warm with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
News Video
-
La Feria undergoing $2 million in drainage improvements
-
La Feria undergoing $2 million in drainage improvements
-
Hundreds take part in LUPE's 22nd annual Cesar Chavez March
-
Congressman Castro discusses federal budget cuts during McAllen town hall
-
Heart of the Valley: Last chance to get a free glucose screening