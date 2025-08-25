x

Monday, Aug. 25, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s

Monday, Aug. 25, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
8 hours 2 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, August 25 2025 Aug 25, 2025 August 25, 2025 8:02 AM August 25, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days