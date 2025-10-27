x

Monday, Oct. 27, 2025: Very warm, muggy, temps in the 90s

Monday, Oct. 27, 2025: Very warm, muggy, temps in the 90s
5 hours 34 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, October 27 2025 Oct 27, 2025 October 27, 2025 9:01 AM October 27, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days