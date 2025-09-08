Monday, Sept. 8, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
One person killed in two-vehicle crash in Mission
-
McAllen police officer presented CLEAT award by Gov. Abbott
-
Bryan Road in Mission will close due to major drainage project
-
Deadly Mission shooting leads to officer-involved shooting in Alton
-
5th Quarter recap: Taking a look back at this week's Valley high...