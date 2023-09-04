x

Monday, September 4, 2023: Hot and breezy, temps in the 100s

3 hours 33 minutes 26 seconds ago Monday, September 04 2023 Sep 4, 2023 September 04, 2023 10:22 AM September 04, 2023 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days