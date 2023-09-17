Monte Alto brothers sentenced after trafficking drugs through USPS

Photo credit: MGN Online

Two Monte Alto brothers were sentenced on drug trafficking charges in connection with a scheme to ship meth and cocaine through the mail.

Jesus Manuel Castillo Jr. was sentenced Friday to serve 121 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to transporting multiple packages of narcotics with his brother.

Jesus’ brother — Agustin Castillo — was previously sentenced to serve 46 months in prison on the same charges, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

The investigation began in June 2020 when DEA agents identified two USPS packages containing meth that Jesus shipped to San Antonio.

“The investigation revealed [Jesus] would package, sell and transport the narcotics along with his brother,” the news release stated. “In November 2020, law enforcement caught Jesus Castillo in the act transporting a USPS package destined to Florida containing half a kilogram of cocaine.”

As part of his sentencing, Agustin must participate in an outpatient substance abuse program, court records show.

Jesus remains in federal custody pending his transfer to a prison facility.