More Edinburg firefighters deployed to Central Texas for flood recovery efforts

Friday, August 01 2025

More Edinburg firefighters are heading to Kerrville for flood recovery efforts.

Two were deployed to the area on Friday. They're a part of the Texas A&M Task Force 1 Response Team. The firefighters took a boat along with them to search the Guadalupe River.

A first round of Edinburg firefighters just recently returned from Central Texas. They spent 16 days helping with search and recovery efforts.

