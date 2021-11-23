More foreigners securing asylum status under Biden administration, experts say

According to researchers at Syracuse University, more foreigners have secured asylum status since President Biden has taken office.

According to Austin Kosher, a transactional records access clearinghouse at Syracuse University, the asylum grant rate has increased from 29% to 37%.

Kosher says that could be because more people have access to attorneys under President Biden and that his administration ended the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) when he took office.

"In March 2020, we were seeing roughly between 8000 and 10,000 cases decided a month," kosher said. "Once the pandemic hit, that number fell really quickly to well under 2000 cases a month."

But with MPP put back into place, experts say things may change again.

