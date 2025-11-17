More than 40 dogs removed from Mission home, six found dead on property

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office removed 42 dogs from a Mission residence after receiving reports of animal cruelty.

The sheriff's office responded to the 7300 block of Santa Monica Boulevard on Sunday. Deputies spoke with a witness who reported receiving multiple calls from concerned citizens that the homeowner was keeping more than 30 dogs on the property, according to the news release.

The news release said the witness also reported that several of the dogs appeared malnourished, and had observed two dead dogs on the premises.

Deputies spoke to the homeowner and were granted permission to inspect the exterior of the property, according to the news release. During the inspection, deputies found six dead dogs outside and observed numerous dogs confined to kennels inside the home.

On Monday, investigators executed an animal seizure warrant at the residence, according to the news release. A total of 42 dogs were removed from the property and released to the Hidalgo County Animal Control/Health Department for proper care, evaluation and treatment, according to the news release.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.