More than 800 new laws taking effect in Texas impact public safety, school funding

Hundreds of new laws are now in effect in Texas that were passed by state lawmakers. They impact a range of issues, including public safety and school funding.

Over the 140 days of the 89th Texas Legislature, lawmakers filed more than 11,000 bills. Governor Greg Abbott already signed more than 1,000 bills and vetoed only 28. More than 800 new laws went into effect on Monday.

When it comes to crime and public safety, there are tougher penalties for crimes like human trafficking, sexual assault and intoxication-related crimes.

New protections are in place for victims of domestic violence, stalking, and sex offenses.

Law enforcement agencies will also have to undergo new training requirements and firearm regulations.

From classrooms to college campuses, Texans will also see major changes in education policy.

A new $1 billion school voucher program will start next fall. It gives eligible families state funds to pay for private school tuition.

When it comes to school safety, there are more armed security requirements and new protocols for emergencies and fire inspections.

New laws also give parents more say in school libraries, and set policies for prayer and religious displays.

Drivers will also notice a wide range of new transportation laws.

There are now more options for addresses on licenses, fingerprinting requirements for dealers and new rules for revocation or suspension.

Seat belts are now required on school buses and there are higher penalties for driving drunk in school zones.

The second special session is currently more than halfway done.

Lawmakers returned to the state capitol on Tuesday, and they still have to pass 24 items on Governor Abbott's special session; 12 have already been sent to his desk.

Watch the video above for the full story.