Most Hidalgo County offices set to reopen on limited basis Thursday
Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said plans to reopen most county buildings on a limited basis are in effect.
Cortez said water and power issues in various county buildings are beginning to be resolved but encouraged residents to call ahead to determine if the building they need to conduct business in is open.
“As with most of the residents locally, Hidalgo County government operations have been seriously affected by the shortcomings of the state’s power grid system,” Cortez said in a news release. “We appreciate the public’s patience in this matter.”
More News
News Video
-
"It would be devastating if the hospitals lost power:” COVID-19 vaccine clinics...
-
DPS investigates fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Weslaco
-
Residents in Weslaco mobile park remain without power
-
'We need electricity for everything': Rio Grande Valley going on two days...
-
Rolling blackouts set to continue across Texas, analyst explains why