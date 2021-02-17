Most Hidalgo County offices set to reopen on limited basis Thursday

KRGV File Photo

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said plans to reopen most county buildings on a limited basis are in effect.

Cortez said water and power issues in various county buildings are beginning to be resolved but encouraged residents to call ahead to determine if the building they need to conduct business in is open.

“As with most of the residents locally, Hidalgo County government operations have been seriously affected by the shortcomings of the state’s power grid system,” Cortez said in a news release. “We appreciate the public’s patience in this matter.”