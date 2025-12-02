MOSTHistory toasting to tradition with Noche de Mezcal
The Museum of South Texas History is inviting the public to their latest event: Noche de Mezcal: A Toast to Tradition.
The event is set for Dec. 4, 2025 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the museum.
Tickets are $65, and those attending will enjoy “festive flavors, live music, and holiday cheer as we raise a glass to South Texas heritage.”
The price of admission also includes a one-year membership to the museum.
More News
News Video
-
Suspect hospitalized following robbery turned officer-involved shooting in Weslaco smoke shop
-
Phar man found guilty of fatally shooting brother-in-law
-
Hidalgo County inmate dies after being placed in restraints, reports says
-
Bond set at $100,000 for McAllen teen charged in deadly rollover crash
-
Teen charged after leaving her 1-year-old child at La Plaza Mall, police...
Sports Video
-
McAllen Memorial's Juliet Trevino signs with St. Mary's volleyball
-
RGV Vipers bounce back with 113-108 over Osceola Magic
-
Los Fresnos shines, Harlingen South goes into 2OT in pre-Thanksgiving boys basketball...
-
UTRGV football's Travis Bush holds final press conference of the season
-
UTRGV's Eddie Lee Marburger earned major conference awards and recognitions