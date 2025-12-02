x

MOSTHistory toasting to tradition with Noche de Mezcal

The Museum of South Texas History is inviting the public to their latest event: Noche de Mezcal: A Toast to Tradition.

The event is set for Dec. 4, 2025 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the museum.

Tickets are $65, and those attending will enjoy “festive flavors, live music, and holiday cheer as we raise a glass to South Texas heritage.”

The price of admission also includes a one-year membership to the museum.

