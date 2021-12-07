Mother and son charged in fatal Edinburg shooting

A mother and her son have been charged in connection to a deadly weekend shooting in Edinburg.

Daniel Miranda Jr, 19, faces multiple charges in the death of Anthony Maldonado, 23. He’s charged with capital murder and charges of possession and tampering with evidence. His bond was set at $1,735,000 on Tuesday.

His mother, Monica Acosta, 44, faces multiple charges of possession of a controlled substance and hindering an apprehension. Her bond was set at $235,000

Edinburg police found Maldonado dead in an alleyway early Sunday morning on the 3800 block of Sara Evans Street. Edinburg police believe the duo robbed and killed Maldonado during a drug deal.