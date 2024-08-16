Mother charged after McAllen house fire hospitalizes four children barred from contacting them

A McAllen woman was charged with five counts of abandoning or endangering a child after the McAllen Fire Department said a Friday house fire hospitalized four of her children in critical condition.

Maria Helena Sierra Martinez was arrested in connection with the incident, the McAllen Police Department said in a news release.

Bond for Martinez was set at $300,000.

An emergency protection order for Martinez's children was granted during the arraignment. If Martinez makes bond, she is not allowed to have contact with her children, or go to their schools or home.

The fire was reported Friday at around 1:30 a.m. at the corner of Hackberry Avenue and 9th Street.

According to McAllen Fire Chief Juan Gloria, five children were home alone when the fire broke out. A 12-year-old child was able to escape the house without any injuries.

Gloria said the other four children, whose ages ranged from 4 to 10, were unconscious when firefighters arrived. A dog was also found unconscious at the scene.

The four injured children are in critical condition due to smoke inhalation injuries, and will be transported to San Antonio to be treated, Gloria said.

The house was declared a total loss, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.