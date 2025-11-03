Mother, child hospitalized following crash involving 18-wheeler in Brownsville

A mother and child were hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash involving an 18-wheeler in Brownsville, according to Brownsville Police Department spokesperson Abril Luna.

Brownsville police said the crash happened on the north side of Expressway 83 by Morrison Road.

Police units were conducting traffic control and the on-ramp to get on the expressway on Ruben M. Torres Boulevard was closed, but has since reopened.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.