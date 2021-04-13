Mother-daughter duo aims to change mental health stigma through children's book

Mental health is a topic that's come to light recently, and one mother-daughter duo is looking to change the stigma through a children's book.

The book 'You Can Do It Chickadee' by Maria Luisa and Maelia Salcines follows the main character 'Chickadee' as she deals with depression.

Maelia said she dealt with depression growing up and kept it under wraps. It wasn't until she ran for Miss RGV and won that her battle with depression became public.

"They asked me what was my biggest accomplishment and I don't know how or why, but I said overcoming my anxiety and depression,” Salcines said.

“And we were in shock,” said Maria Luisa.

After the positive feedback she received for being so open about her journey, Salcines decided it was time to open up the conversation for others, creating a nonprofit, Mental Monarchs, and writing a book.

Their goal is to kickstart the conversation earlier in life, rather than later.

“We want them to realize the signs of depression or even anxiety, notice those little things because it can be so minor, but it can tell you this is going to be a bigger issue later on," Salcines said.

You can find 'You Can Do It Chickadee' on Amazon.