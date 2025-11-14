Motion for new trial hearing scheduled for man convicted of killing Donna teen

Carlos Julian Contreras. Photo credit: Hidalgo County records

A hearing on a motion for a new trial for the man convicted of killing a Donna teen has been scheduled.

The hearing is set for December 8, according to court records.

Carlos Julian Contreras was sentenced to 60 years in September in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Genaro Isaiah "Izzy" Castillo.

Castillo was fatally shot on Jan. 12, 2020. His body was found near Donna Lake by a field worker.

Contreras' attorneys filed for a motion for a new trial in October, arguing that the case was mishandled twice.