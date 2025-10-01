Motorcyclist dies following Edinburg crash, investigation underway

A 35-year-old McAllen motorcyclist died following a Tuesday morning crash in Edinburg, a spokesperson with the city of Edinburg confirmed to Channel 5 News.

Adrian Mario Garza was identified on Wednesday morning as the motorcyclist who was hospitalized following the crash that also involved a black Chevrolet Malibu. Garza died at the hospital from his injuries, a spokesperson confirmed to Channel 5 News.

According to a previous report, the crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Trenton and McColl roads on Tuesday.

PREVIOUS STORY: Motorcyclist hospitalized with serious injuries following crash in Edinburg

According to a news release, the driver of the Chevrolet Malibu allegedly failed to yield the right of way while turning south on McColl Road, and collided with the motorcycle that was traveling east on Trenton Road.

When asked if the driver of the Chevrolet Malibu will face any charges in connection with the crash, a spokesperson with the city of Edinburg said the investigation is ongoing.