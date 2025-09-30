Motorcyclist hospitalized with serious injuries following crash in Edinburg

A motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash in Edinburg.

The crash occurred at around 7:06 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Trenton Road and McColl Road.

The motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Trenton Road and a black Chevrolet Malibu was traveling westbound on Trenton Road, according to a city spokesperson.

The Malibu attempted to turn south onto McColl Road when the driver allegedly failed to yield the right of way while turning left and collided with the motorcycle, according to the spokesperson.

The Malibu driver was not injured, and the motorcyclist was transported to DHR Health.

Police have closed the intersection as they continue to investigate the crash.

The city said traffic is being rerouted. Eastbound traffic is being rerouted south on McColl Road, southbound traffic is being rerouted west on Trenton Road, northbound traffic is being rerouted east through Cornerstone Boulevard and westbound traffic is being rerouted north on McColl Road.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and follow posted detours.