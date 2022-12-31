Motorists nab cash spilled by armored truck, causing crashes

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - Police say an armored truck spilled cash on a New Jersey highway, causing multiple crashes as motorists stopped to grab the money.

Police Capt. Phil Taormina says it looks as if the armored vehicle had an issue with the locking device on one of its doors.

The chaos happened Thursday morning in East Rutherford, near MetLife Stadium, where the New York Giants and New York Jets play.

Betsy Richards tells northjersey.com she could see a man in a uniform running through traffic trying to collect the money. She says other "people were jumping out of cars grabbing cash."

Police tell NJ.com it's not known how much money was lost. It was also not clear if anyone was injured.

Police tweeted that anyone with information or video should contact them.

