Multi-agency operation results in arrests of nearly 80 undocumented immigrants in the Valley

A total of 78 people were taken into custody for "various immigration-related violations" following an enforcement action throughout the Rio Grande Valley, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

The news release said several arrested individuals have begun to make their court appearances in McAllen and Brownsville.

Operation Pick-Off is a multi-agency immigration/violent crime effort that targets criminals in the Valley, according to the news release. It began on August 22 and continued through the weekend.

The operation involved the arrests of 65 people who are allegedly in the United States illegally after previously being removed, according to the news release.

The news release said the charges allege they were serving probation following convictions of state crimes, including drug offenses, human smuggling, fraud, burglary and assault. They face up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

Authorities also arrested two other individuals on misdemeanor warrants for avoiding examination or inspection by immigration officers, according to a news release. Those individuals were on state probation for other crimes.

According to the news release, authorities identified and arrested 11 others on similar immigration-related violations. They are expected to be immediately removed from the country.

