Multiple agencies respond to house fire in Weslaco

Multiple fire departments assisted a house fire call in Weslaco on Monday.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., the Weslaco Fire Department responded to the house fire call. Upon arrival, firefighters called for backup from other departments; Mercedes, Donna, and Elsa FD’s assisted.

Weslaco Fire Chief Antonio Lopez said residents of the two-story house noticed smoke coming from the breaker box. Shortly after, the flames spread throughout the house.

Officials said to extinguish the fire, water was brought in by tankers, as the residential area did not have fire hydrants.

No injuries were reported.