Multiple charges filed against suspect accused in Brownsville sailor's death

Multiple charges are now filed against the suspect in the murder of U.S. Navy sailor Angelina Resendiz.

The charges against Jeremiah Copeland were outlined at a hearing on Thursday, and included murder and sexual assault against multiple women.

RELATED STORY: Hearing set for suspect in custody in connection with Angelina Resendiz's death

Copeland is also a Navy sailor. He's reportedly a suspect in a number of sexual assault cases.

Resendiz's mom, Esmeralda Castle, was at the military hearing. She was upset to learn her daughter may not have been the only victim.

"Who is speaking up for them? My baby's gone, they're still here, and they still have to live with this," Castle said.

RELATED STORY: Angelina Resendiz’s cause of death ruled as ‘undetermined’

Resendiz is a Brownsville native. She was stationed at naval station in Norfolk, Virginia at the time of her death.

Copeland is still in pre-trial confinement.