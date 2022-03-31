Multiple crews responding to warehouse fire in San Juan

Multiple fire crews are responding to a produce warehouse on fire in San Juan.

A spokeswoman for the city of Pharr said the fire was reported Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Rio Fresh Inc. warehouse – located on the 6500 block of South Stewart Road.

Fire departments from the cities of Pharr, McAllen, Alamo and Edinburg were spotted at the scene assisting in battling the blaze.

