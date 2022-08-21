x

Narcotic search warrant leads to four arrests

6 hours 5 minutes 39 seconds ago Sunday, August 21 2022 Aug 21, 2022 August 21, 2022 12:43 PM August 21, 2022 in News

Four people are in jail following a search that occurred in Elsa Saturday. 

The Elsa Police Department teamed up with Texas Department of Public Safety SWAT and the Drug Enforcement Administration for a narcotic search warrant on west Edinburg Avenue, accoding to the news release. 

Justin Lee Cantu, 31, from Elsa, is facing four possession of a controlled substance charges. Cantu's bond is set at $270,000. 

Esther Marie Martinez, 29, from Elsa, is facing multiple charges including three possession of a controlled substance. Martinez's bond is set at $280,000.

Desiree Acuna, 30, from San Antonio, is facing multiple charges including possession of a dangerous drug, a Class A misdemeanor. Acuna's bond is set at $12,000.

Jermain Cantu, 20, from Edcouch, is charged with possession of marijuana. Cantu's bond is set at $500.

All four subjects are in Hidalgo County jail and court dates are pending. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days