National Nonprofit Provides New Home for Valley Veteran

MCALLEN – A Rio Grande Valley veteran was gifted a new home.

It was made possible thanks to Operation Finally Home, a non-profit program that provides homes across the country to wounded, ill or injured veterans.

Marine corporal veteran Miguel Simental was surprised back in April with the news he would be getting a custom-built, mortgage-free home.

Four months later, it's ready for this military hero to move in.

For this cause, they partnered with H-E-B and Verturo Construction giving Simental, his wife and their three daughters a brand new place of their own in the Valley.

"All I ever wanted in life was a family. Now look left and right and I'm surrounded by it," says Simental.

Simental is a Purple Heart recipient and the second veteran to receive a home in McAllen since the program began in 2005.

