National Princess Week to be held at Alamo garden sanctuary
Next week is National Princess Week at Romero Castle Garden Sanctuary in Alamo.
They're bringing hope and healing to Rio Grande Valley children experiencing challenging times. The sanctuary wants to create a magical fairytale day for those kids.
Romero Castle Garden Sanctuary Be Still Ministry Founder Elaisa Monica Palacios speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about how they help make kids in foster care feel special and how people can nominate one of those kids as princess for a day.
National Princess Week at Romero Castle Garden Sanctuary is scheduled for November 17 to November 21.
For more information, call 956-648-9259 or click here.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville veteran loses family home in fire
-
Brownsville ACA recipient reacts to expiring health care tax credits
-
Made in the 956: Johnston's Hat Company
-
Bishop Daniel Flores named vice president of US Conference of Catholic Bishops
-
National Princess Week to be held at Alamo garden sanctuary