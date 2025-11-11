National Princess Week to be held at Alamo garden sanctuary

Next week is National Princess Week at Romero Castle Garden Sanctuary in Alamo.

They're bringing hope and healing to Rio Grande Valley children experiencing challenging times. The sanctuary wants to create a magical fairytale day for those kids.

Romero Castle Garden Sanctuary Be Still Ministry Founder Elaisa Monica Palacios speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about how they help make kids in foster care feel special and how people can nominate one of those kids as princess for a day.

National Princess Week at Romero Castle Garden Sanctuary is scheduled for November 17 to November 21.

For more information, call 956-648-9259 or click here.