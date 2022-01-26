Native owl species being considered for endangered species list
The government is thinking about adding a Valley native owl to the list of endangered species.
There are 11 months left before the government decides what to do with the cactus ferruginous pygmy owl, and four weeks left before the government closes public comment on the proposal.
The cactus ferruginous pygmy owl is a rare species in the Valley, and is most often seen around the King Ranch near Willacy and Kennedy counties.
The species was previously listed as endangered and delisted in 2006.
Watch the video above for the full story.
