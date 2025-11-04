Nearly 60 polling locations available in Cameron County for Election Day

Election Day is here, and Cameron County election officials said they’re ready.

According to the county elections department, 57 polling locations are open across the county Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said his team finished setting up equipment and training poll workers ahead of Election Day.

Garza said turnout for early voting was slightly higher than last year by about 1,800 ballots. He said he hopes that momentum carries into Tuesday’s election as he encourages voters to make their voice heard.

“We're hoping that as people become more aware that the elections happening, that they're going to participate because there are some serious questions on the ballot,” Garza said.

Garza said voters need to bring a valid photo ID, review sample ballots ahead of time, and visit the county election department website to find the nearest polling location.

