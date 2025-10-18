Neni's Childcare invites other Valley daycares to show support at slain director's funeral

Neni's Childcare in Donna has released a statement on Facebook about the murder-suicide that took place outside its daycare.

In a statement, they said they are devastated by the death of 26-year-old former director Nubia Bravo and want other daycare employees in the Rio Grande Valley to take part in her funeral.

Nubia Bravo was shot on October 15 outside the daycare by her estranged husband, Saul Esquivel, who then turned the gun on himself and died.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra referred to the incident as an act of domestic violence.

In their statement, the daycare said, "we're inviting all local daycares to come together and show their support by joining us with their daycare vans or forms of transportation to accompany her on her final journey to her burial."

A public viewing for Bravo will be held at Salinas Funeral Home in Weslaco on Monday, October 20 starting at 1 p.m. Funeral services will happen on Tuesday at the Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Her body will be transported to Sacred Park Cemetery in Mercedes. That's when the daycare says they want the other daycares to join them in the procession in their company vehicles.

