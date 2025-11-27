New $3 million drainage project aims to bring flood relief to Harlingen area

Downtown Harlingen saw some light rain Wednesday morning, but it caused some standing water in some areas.

On 5th Street and Pierce Street, the water was still visible. City crews are working on a $3 million drainage project that they say will ease flood concerns in the area.

Sudden rain, fast buildup and years of flooding have been Ted Picacio's life for the past 16 years.

"When it gets really flooded, big vehicles, or these monster trucks, they slam the water and all these waves come over," Picacio said.

A new drainage project could finally bring Picacio some relief.

Harlingen crews broke ground on the $3 million drainage project in early November, which will triple the amount of stormwater capacity in the area.

"We're really excited about it. It's the 5th and 7th Street storm water drainage plan. It was identified in the 2008 hazard mitigation plan and last year we received the money to actually start construction on it," District 2 City Commissioner Daniel Lopez said.

Lopez says the new system is built for exactly what was seen on Wednesday, rain causing street flooding. The project will help by installing 48- and 54-inch pipes across 5,000 feet along 5th and 7th Streets.

"Alone, they do great, but it's when you start putting them all together that you're going to see a massive and a major change in our storm water response," Lopez said.

While crews work block by block, neighbors like Picacio say seeing those massive pipe sections go into the ground gives them hope for drier days.

"You know, it's a big relief for everybody, I think, so just something that we need," Picacio said.

City officials say wet weather won't delay work, and they expect the project to be completed by November 2026.

