New campaign aims to boost pet safety in Pharr

A new campaign in Pharr aims to enhance pet safety in the city.

The city is launching “I Love My Pets,” which hands out free rescue stickers to be placed in a visible spot on pet owners’ homes.

The stickers will let first responders know about any pets inside during an emergency.

“In the case of a fire, you give the pets a fighting chance at survival because first responders will go and they'll know even if the residents are not home that they have pets that they can save,” Pharr Public Health Director Cynthia Gutierrez said. “We need to remember that everywhere are providing the animal care services to their residents because there is a lack of understanding of treating our pets well."

Pet owner Gracie Ann Gonzalez said city’s efforts give her a peace of mind.

“Their life is just as valuable as ours, and there's no words to describe the loss of a human child just as much as our pet child,” Gonzalez said. “The fact that they're actually going to make something like this to make a change, I feel safer.")

The free rescue stickers will be provided on Tuesday, April 2 at 10 a.m. at Pharr One, located at 1121 E. Nolana Loop.

