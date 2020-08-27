New census campaign announces $1000 scholarship for students who participate

Rio Grande Valley census ambassadors have announced a new campaign to get increase student participation in the 2020 Census.

The RGV Virtual Movement is an event created to give students the opportunity to learn about the 2020 Census through their online history classes. This event will also give students who fill out the census a chance to win $1000 scholarship.

RGV Census Ambassador Sarah Hammond said the deadline is Sept. 30, 2020, which means there isn't much time left to fill out the census.

"How do you get inside those homes? By getting in front of their students, so we created a campaign where we created a scholarship program where we are going to gift from 9th to 12th grade and anyone vocational school or technical school,” Hammond said.

For more information visit: www.rgvcensusscholarship.org

