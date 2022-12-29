New Equipment to Help Mercedes Police When in Pursuit

MERCEDES - New wheels and new gear are on the way to police in Mercedes.

For a city where officers only had radios on their person, this is an improvement.

Mercedes Police Chief Dagoberto Chavez explains, previously officers in his department had radios on their person, but did not have radios inside their vehicles.

Now the city is adding nine new vehicles to the department.

The radio equipment in the console, allows them to keep their hands on the wheel when the stakes are high.

Chavez says it will help the department limit their maintenance for radios that officers wear.

"We're going to be able to save, in the long term, money," he says.

The vehicles were purchased with federal funds and officers will start using them right away.

