New Evidence Presented in Murdered Teen Case

RIO GRANDE CITY – New evidence was presented in the murder case of 17-year-old Chayse Olivarez.

A new development Thursday at the Starr County Courthouse is the discovery of new evidence, and a new indictment from a grand jury.

Starr County District Attorney, Omar Escobar, says the evidence came from a Department of Public Safety crime lab.

The new evidence caused the District Attorney to upgrade the charges against three of the defendants to capital murder.

Two of the three defendants are now being tried as adults; they were arrested after the grand jury’s indictment Wednesday.

