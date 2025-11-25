New grant to help stock Food Bank RGV resource centers

A $150,000 grant will help the food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley tackle food insecurity.

The non-profit organization Maximus Foundation awarded the grant on Tuesday. The money will be distributed over three years and will help the food bank stock its resource centers in the cities of Pharr, Mission, Edcouch and Elsa.

“These resource centers are vital because they not only have a pantry there, it diminishes the transportation barriers for many families, “Omar Rodriguez with the Food Bank RGV said. “It is going to help us with the impact of making sure not only are we providing food for families, but we are doing it in an impactful way."

The food bank helps over 93,000 people put food on the table every week.