New machine helping repair pothole-ridden streets in Edinburg

A new machine is helping the city of Edinburg repair dozens of pothole-riddled roads.

The Edinburg Public Works Department recently debuted the Asphalt Zipper, a $300,000 machine used on roads with severe damage.

The machine is currently being used to repair the roads on Chapin Street and Monmack Road. The city said they have another 50 roads to work on.

According to Edinburg Public Works Director Vincent Romero, the machine treats damaged roads at the base.

“What that means is they're pulverizing all the asphalt, pulverizing part of the base — which is the caliche,” Romero said. “Once we pulverize that we'll recompact it, reconstruct the base and then pave on top of that."

The machine is able to get all that done in one step, helping save money by not having to use other equipment and more manpower.

The city says repairs done by the Asphalt Zipper are designed to last.

“This is the only work that can make that permanent repair,” Romero said.

The public works department said they're in the process of creating a list of more roads in need of immediate repairs.

