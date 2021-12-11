x

New memorial pays tribute to first responders

By: Trevier Gonzalez

The Pharr EMS Headquarters held the first of its kind memorial service in tribute to medical first responders with job-related deaths.

The city of Pharr said they plan to continue hosting this memorial every year.

