New migrant shelter opens in Reynosa

Some migrant women and children now have a roof over their heads after a new shelter opened in Reynosa on Wednesday.

It’s a goal Pastor Josh Muse of Kaleo International envisioned late last year.

Construction on the new facility took about four months. Pastor Josh is also planning on building a second floor with apartments for families.

City officials are happy with the progress being made.

“As a city, we deeply care about those that need our help,” Reynosa city councilwoman, Maria Marquez Limón, said in Spanish.

More than 3, 000 migrants live at La Plaza de la Republica, a challenge the city has had to manage for over a year.

With the possible end of Title 42 on May 23, Marcelo Olan Mendoza, a social oversight director, said they don’t have a plan place if more migrants were to arrive at the border, adding that the city is putting all its support behind another migrant shelter, which has been making progress.

Another migrant shelter at a baseball field in the city will be ready by next month.

"Our church people were working very hard so that we would be able to open this as fast as possible,” Muse said.

