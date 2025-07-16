New ordinance bans farm animals within Alamo city limits

A new ordinance went into effect on Tuesday in Alamo that no longer allows farm animals in yards within city limits.

As the owner of Karl’s Korner in Alamo, Saper Hargett said the store sells at least 50 chickens per week.

“A lot of our customers probably live outside city limits, but the city limits have moved and is moving,” Hargett said. “So over time, it may affect us. I hope it doesn't.”

The ordinance includes pigs, turkeys, chickens and roosters.

The Alamo Police Department will be in charge of enforcing the new ordinance. A spokesperson for the department said the change was needed after complaints from residents about noise and cleanliness.

“We used to wake up to roosters singing,” Alamo police Lt. Eduardo Garza said. "It’s just a nuisance that has happened throughout the years… and we're listening to the concerns of our citizens.”

Garza said most people he's heard from are in favor of the updated ordinance, but he knows not everyone is on board.

Under the updated ordinance, people can also report violations differently, Garza added.

“If a neighbor sees that they're violating this revamped ordinance and they have video, then it can be used against them,” Garza said. “It used to be that the officer needs to witness the violation.”

There is a grace period for people who currently have livestock in their yards.

After that grace period, those who are caught with farm animals can be fined up to $500.

