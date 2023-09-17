New partnership providing transportation and free food to Mission Boys & Girls Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Mission is much more accessible to students and parents.

This school year, the organization is providing transportation to their after-school program and free meals.

Mission Boys & Girls Club of Mission CEO Rick Venecia says the transportation and free meal are provided through a partnership with Mission CISD.

“For a lot of our kids, this is the only balanced meals that they're gonna have,” Venecia said.

The meals are free, but the transportation program does have a one-time fee of $100 per school year, and a $50 fee for additional children.

Venecia says the money goes straight to the school district to keep the buses running.

“We're in a pilot program right now, so we're only doing the schools within the Mission city limits with the intent of growing that into the spring semester and doing the entire school district,” Venecia said.

For more information on the transportation program, including how to sign up for it, call 956-585-3606. You can register online or in person at the Boys & Girls Club of Mission location at 209 W. 18th St.

Watch the video above for the full story.