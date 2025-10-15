New requirement for curbside voting in effect this election season

Changes are coming across the state for those who use curbside voting.

Under a new state law, those using curbside must sign a form stating they cannot go inside to vote.

By signing, curbside voters are legally on the hook for that claim.

Voters will notice a large curbside voting sign outside Cameron County election sites to let people know of the change.

If people want to vote in their car, it's now required they sign an oath swearing they are eligible and qualify for curbside voting.

If the voter lies, they could be charged with perjury.

Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said he is concerned that this new law will keep people from voting

“We're concerned that people will be waiting in line to vote curbside and then not feel comfortable executing the affidavit, and they might either leave the polling place because they've already taken a period of time or they'll just be discouraged from voting in general and maybe not cast a ballot that day,” Garza said.

Garza said that those driving curbside voters to the voting location do not need to sign that sworn oath document.

But under that new law, drivers do need to sign a different form that states they are assisting a voter by providing transportation.

Early voting starts Monday, Oct. 20, and ends on Friday, Oct. 31.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4

