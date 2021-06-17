New sewage system to serve over 700 homes in Weslaco colonias

A new $13 million wastewater treatment plant and sewage collections system, serving up to 700 homes in eight colonias, is up and running in north Weslaco.

Residents in the area say they’re relieved they won’t have to worry about their septic tanks during heavy rainfall.

“775 homes right now are going to benefit from this,” North Alamo Water Supply General Manager Steven Sanchez said. “As far as population goes, there’s probably 3,500 to 4,000.”

According to Sanchez, the project has been in the works for over 20 years.

The Texas Water Development Board said the new system could service many additional homes.